Craft Gin Club raises 700k from crowdfund scheme

By James Bayley
Published:  13 June, 2023

Craft Gin Club, the UK’s biggest gin subscription service, has had a strong start to its first-ever crowdfunding campaign, passing its initial £500,000 funding goal within two days of launch on the Seedrs platform.  

The campaign opened to a closed group of interested parties on 5 June and raised £584,000 by the end of day two. As of today (13 June), the campaign is available to the general public and will remain open till 11 July for investors or until the maximum investment threshold is reached. At the time of writing, the total raised is over £700,000 from more than 460 investors. 

The substantial total is further evidence that the craft gin boom shows no signs of slowing as punters seek alternative investments during uncertain financial times. 

Craft Gin Club plans to use the funds raised via the campaign to help expand its activities within gin, while also looking to replicate its success to date within new spirits categories and across new sales channels and markets. 

Co-founder and CEO of Craft Gin Club, Jon Hulme said: “Over the years, many of our loyal supporters have expressed interest in owning shares in Craft Gin Club and we’re thrilled to be offering that opportunity for the very first time. 

“We’re incredibly excited about the plans we’ve got in store, from adventures in new spirits to taking on new markets. We’re already seeing early signs of success in these growth areas, with our very first rum box flying off the shelves following its launch this month.” 

Investors in the crowdfund will follow in the footsteps of drinks industry entrepreneur, Sarah Willingham, who invested in Craft Gin Club in 2016 when co-founders Jon Hulme and John Burke appeared on the BBC Dragons’ Den. 

Willingham, who has remained an active member of the board ever since, commented: “I’m really excited about the future working with one of the best teams I’ve ever worked with to create great sustainable growth. I have no doubt that this will be one of the most successful businesses ever to come out of the Den.”





