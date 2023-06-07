Sparkling wine resilient as global market faces overall decline

By James Lawrence

OIV director general Pau Roca Blasco has presented an overview of the global wine market in 2022, delivered at the 44th World Congress of Vine and Wine taking place in Cadiz this week.

Once again, sparkling has outperformed the still wine category: although world wine exports declined by 6% in volume compared to the previous year, they set a record in value terms, increasing by 9% year-on-year to €38 billion.

According to the OIV's report, “This remarkable growth in value was driven also by the strong market demand for sparkling wine. Among the different wine categories, it was the only one to record increases in both volume and value, with growth of 5% and 18% respectively.”

However, world wine consumption in 2022 is estimated at 232 mhl, marking a decrease of 1% compared to 2021.

This is reportedly due to a drop in Chinese consumption, which has fallen by an average of 2 mhl per year, and to the Covid-19 crisis.

“In 2022, the energy crisis and disruptions in global supply chains led to higher production and distribution costs, which resulted in higher wine prices. and high levels of inflation hitting the purchasing power of consumers,” the report stated.

Meanwhile, the global surface planted to vines is estimated at 7.3 million ha, producing over 80 million tonnes of grapes.

According to the OIV, the share of non-pressed grapes has significantly increased, mainly due to the rise in production of table grapes that has almost doubled in twenty years.

The top ten producing countries are: China - which accounts for 40% of the world's production, followed by India, Turkey, Egypt, Iran, Uzbekistan, Italy, the United States, Brazil and finally, Peru.

“Grape production has stabilised since 2013. China is by far the first producer with 15.6 mt, followed by Italy (8.1 mt), and France (6.2 mt). In 2022, 93 countries produced fresh grapes and the top ten producers account for 70% of the world total.”

The OIV also noted that world wine production in 2022, excluding juices and musts, is estimated at 258 mhl, marking a decrease of almost 3 mhl (-1%), compared to 2021.

“This is due to higher-than-expected harvest volume in Europe despite the drought and heat waves during spring and summer, and an average production level recorded in the Southern Hemisphere. Overall, the 2022 global wine production volume can be considered, for the fourth consecutive year, slightly below its 20-year average,” the report said.







