Giaconda Chardonnay joins La Place de Bordeaux

By James Bayley

Giaconda Estate Vineyard Chardonnay will soon be launched through La Place de Bordeaux and distributed by the respected Bordeaux négociant Jean Pierre Moueix (JP Moueix).

The Australian Chardonnay icon will join its Californian and Italian contemporaries in reaching a network of international fine wine buyers and collectors in over 75 countries.

The 2021 vintage of Giaconda Estate Vineyard Chardonnay has already garnered critical acclaim, with 100-point scores from Andrew Caillard MW, and Robert Parker’s Erin Larkin – the first time an Australian white wine has been awarded 100 points by the publication.

Winemaker and owner of Giaconda Rick Kinzbrunner said: “This new chapter for Giaconda and JP Moueix emphasises an increasing recognition for Australian fine wine in the exclusive international market developed by La Place de Bordeaux. In addition, it allows us to tell our unique story to the most engaged fine wine buyers in the world, from far-flung Beechworth in the Victorian goldfields.”

JP Moueix’s MD Edouard Moueix added: “Giaconda Estate Vineyard Chardonnay is one of Australia’s most visionary and renowned white wines.

“Rick Kinzbrunner exemplifies a winemaking philosophy that respects the natural environment and unique terroir. With a practical and forthright approach to winemaking, Giaconda Chardonnay interconnects nature and nurture to make something lasting and beautiful. As both a producer and a distributor, we share the same philosophy and are proud to continue and build an excellent partnership.”

The news affirms that Australia’s best wines can compete with the greatest wines in the world. For many years La Place de Bordeaux has been the traditional sales channel for the most admired wines from Bordeaux and around the world. This new addition to the JP Moueix portfolio represents a forward-looking approach within La Place beyond the traditional Old World wine heavyweights.

The milestone was facilitated by wine brokers Emma Thienpont and Tom Portet. Their company ‘International First Growths’ was established to assist and promote the crème de la crème of new world wine through La Place de Bordeaux.

Tom Portet said: “Giaconda Estate Vineyard Chardonnay represents the elite level of winemaking and craftsmanship within Australia’s ultra-fine wine scene and has become notoriously difficult to source. Working with JP Moueix will allow the wine to be distributed more effectively to the specialised fine wine markets around the world.”



According to Emma Thienpont, the Giaconda joins Wynns John Riddoch, Jim Barry the Armagh, Cloudburst Cabernet & Chardonnay, Penfolds bin 169 and Yalumba The Octavius (new this year) as Australian wines launched through La Place. They join two New Zealand wines, Craggy Range and Destiny Bay (both new last year) and "numerate" wines from the US, making up the extensive New World portfolio.











