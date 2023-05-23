Quinta Boavista launches first-ever white wine

By James Bayley

Sogevinus Fine Wines, the independent, privately owned, Douro wine producer has released the Grande Reserva da Vinha do Levante, the first white wine ever produced at Quinta Boavista.

Made from Viosinho and Arinto, the wine is said to be a “complex and elegant wine, ideally suited to seafood or cheese”.

With its eastern exposure, the Vinha do Levante benefits from the first light of the morning sun whilst being protected from the late afternoon heat, providing balanced maturation to the grapes.

Carla Tiago, winemaker at Sogevinus said: “I am delighted to have been able to make this wine. Despite its history of being a red wine-producing Quinta, we have some very special parcels of grapes in some fantastic vineyards and to be able to use these to create this beautiful wine is a turning point for this Quinta.”

Sogevinus announced the acquisition of the Quinta da Boavista in June 2020. Of the property's 80 ha, 36 are vineyards, with Donzelinho, Tinto Cão and Touriga Nacional varieties all planted. The estate also has a large area of Vinhas Velhas, responsible for the production of several award-winning wines, such as Quinta da Boavista Vinha do Oratório and Quinta da Boavista Vinha do Ujo, with recent vintages awarded 94 and 95 Robert Parker points, respectively. The property also boasts 4ha of Arinto and Viosinho grapes, which were used to produce Boavista’s first-ever white wine.

The new wine, of which just over 2,500 bottles have been made, will be available exclusively at Harrods for £40.








