Moët teases permanent Harrods Champagne bar

By Jo Gilbert

Moët & Chandon has announced it will be opening its largest stand-alone Champagne bar in Europe at Harrods in Knightsbridge at the end of June.

The first of its kind for the brand in Europe, where it will sit as a permanent space, the bar has been designed specifically for the department store.

Located on the ground floor, the bar aims to be a ‘must-visit’ venue for enotourists, with parts of the venue taking inspiration from the brand's heritage and location.

For example, the bar itself is inspired by Moët & Chandon terroir via a “clay, organic shape”, with chalk represented in compressed and sustainable micro-paper surfaces. A hand-sculpted, sweeping chandelier forms the centrepiece, sitting above above a 34-seater bar.

“We are delighted to announce the opening of an iconic European permanent Champagne bar,” Berta de Pablos-Barbier, president & CEO of Moët & Chandon, said.

“We look forward to delivering extraordinary experiences and creating lasting celebratory memories within the world’s most iconic department store, honouring the vision of our founder Claude Moët to ‘share the magic of Champagne with the world’ in opening this special destination.”

The bar will offer a full selection of Moët & Chandon Champagnes, from the flagship Moët Impérial, Rosé Impérial and Ice Impérial trio, to the current Moët & Chandon Grand Vintage 2013 and Grand Vintage Rosé 2013 releases.

A menu of food pairings will also accompany each glass, both savoury and sweet, put together by Harrods’ specialist team of in-house chefs.







