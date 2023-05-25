Subscriber login Close [x]
    Chiswell Street Dining Rooms

    By Harpers Editorial
    Published:  25 May, 2023

    56 Chiswell St, London EC1Y 4SA

    chiswellstreetdining.com

    After temporarily closing during lockdown, one of East London’s best-loved restaurants is back. Chiswell Street Dining Rooms reopens on 9 May with a new menu featuring modern British cuisine, complemented by a collection of fine wines from all around the world.

    Menu highlights include fresh-off-the-boat oysters from the UK, Ireland and the Channel Islands, king scallop in half shell with lardo, pancetta and chervil cream, White Park ancient rare-breed steaks from Lyon’s Hill Farm, Welsh lamb rump and shepherd’s pie, and Dorset and Wild Suffolk venison.

    In addition to all-day dining, Chiswell Street Dining Rooms will offer its multiple spaces for private hire.



     

