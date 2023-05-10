Lea & Sandeman appoints experienced Ukrainian importer and distributor to its sales team

By James Bayley

Harpers’ 50 Best Indie Merchant Lea & Sandeman has appointed Anton Kuts as its new trade sales representative for the Southwest, covering Hampshire, Wiltshire, Dorset, Devon and Cornwall.

Kuts was formerly an importer and distributor in his native Kyiv for the Wine Bureau, one of the major players in the Ukrainian fine-wine market. He spent 15 years with the Wine Bureau before taking up a position as head sommelier at The Pig on the Beach in Dorset. Kuts will now combine his knowledge of the international wine trade with his familiarity with the Southwest clientele in his new role.

As well as expanding its staff, Lea & Sandeman has been busy expanding its producer portfolio in the past six months adding 15 new producers to its range, including agencies from France, Italy, Spain, South Africa, Georgia, Australia and the US.

Phil Weeks, on-trade sales director said: “The Southwest is such an important area for Lea & Sandeman and we are very proud to work with the best hotels, restaurants, delis and wine shops that the region has to offer.

“I'm delighted to have Anton joining the team to help us to continue to improve our day-to-day contact and to deliver the exceptional service that our customers in the region have come to expect.”