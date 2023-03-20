National Wine Agency of Georgia reveals 2023 UK campaign

By James Bayley

The 2023 Wines of Georgia campaign run by Swirl Wine Group on behalf of the National Wine Agency of Georgia, has been launched. The campaign, which includes a Trade & Press Tasting in London on 23 May, will further develop the growing market for Georgian wines in the UK.

The programme also includes masterclasses at the London Wine Fair, hosted by Sarah Abbott MW, in collaboration with the IWSC, participation at SITT London and Manchester, two trade and press trips to Georgia, virtual tastings, and a consumer Festival of Georgian Wine in collaboration with Dartington Trust.

Sarah Abbott MW said: “2023 is the sixth year of National Wine Agency support for the UK market. This sustained investment has been rewarded by an increase in exports and improved availability and awareness of Georgian wine in the market.

“We are excited to be working with the team to grow the market and help more wineries find representation for their brilliant wines.”

Georgian wines are now distributed by major agencies including Berkmann, Boutinot, Hallgarten Novum and Liberty, and by specialist premium importers such as Clark Foyster, Astrum Wine Cellars and Lea & Sandeman.

The depth of Georgian wine in the UK is supported by a number of specialist Georgian importers including Gardabani Wines, Taste of Georgia, GinVino, GvinoUK and GeoNaturals.







