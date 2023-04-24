Morandé Wine Group reveals new winemaking facility and Waitrose listings

By James Bayley

Chilean Producer Morandé Wine Group has launched a new winery and secured new UK listings with Waitrose and Direct Wines.

The new Adventura (Adventure) Winery, located in Pelequén in the Cachapoal Valley, is equipped with some of the latest technology to experiment with, including “new varieties, test innovative fermentation and ageing vessels, and try out new techniques”.

Andrés Alvarado, Morandé Wine Group export director for North America & Europe, said: “Our new Adventura Winery means we can be true partners to our customers by offering the most comprehensive range of authentic and innovative wines that show the very best of what Chile has to offer.

“We’re experimenting with new varietals and non-traditional winemaking techniques, exploring new regions, recovering diverse heritage varieties, and driving new product and format innovations – allowing us to create Chile’s most complete and innovative wine offer to help further drive the Chilean wine industry forward.”

As part of its UK expansion ambitions, Morandé has separately secured its first supermarket listing for Morandé Terrarum Patrimonial Sémillon 2022 in Waitrose. The Group has also agreed listings for its Mancura Guardian Carignan 2018 and Fray Leon Sauvignon Blanc Reserva 2022 with Direct Wines.

Morandé Terrarum Patrimonial Sémillon 2022 (RRP £9.99) is available in Waitrose from late April.

Adam Kennedy, buyer at Waitrose & Partners, said: “Chile has a wealth of high-quality, characterful wines that offer customers fabulous value for money.

“Morandé is producing some particularly exciting new varietal wines and we’re looking forward to adding the 2022 vintage of their Terrarum Patrimonial Sémillon to our range.”

Mancura Guardian Carignan 2018 (£11.99) and Fray Leon Sauvignon Blanc Reserve 2022 (£12.99), also from Maule Valley, are now available from Direct Wines.

“This beautifully fresh Sauvignon and delicious, rare red are two great finds for our customers from a winery known for its defining role in the recent history of Chilean wine,” said Leonardo Bassano, buyer at Direct Wines.







