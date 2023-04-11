Subscriber login Close [x]
The Symington family launch first-ever rosé wine

By James Bayley
Published:  11 April, 2023

Premium port producers Symington Family Estates has expanded its Altano wine range to include its first-ever rosé wine.

Altano Organic Rosé is a blend of Tinta Roriz, Tinta Barroca, and Tinto Cão grape varieties, organically farmed and grown in the Douro Superior’s Vilariça Valley in northern Portugal during the 2021 harvest. 

The Symington family released the first Altano Red in 1999. Today, the range has evolved to include Altano Red & White, Altano Organic Red, and two Altano Reserves: Red and White. 

In 2021, the fifth generation family launched Altano Rewilding Edition – a blend of Douro red wine in partnership with Rewilding Portugal. The wine is available in bottle (75cl) and bag-in-tube (2.25l), with every unit sold contributing direct financial support to Rewilding Portugal’s large-scale conservation efforts in the Greater Côa Valley.

The family currently farms 112 ha of organic vineyard in the Dourom which is the largest area of organic vineyard in the north of Portugal.

Rupert Symington, CEO of Symington Family Estates said: “Since we launched the Altano range, it has developed a reputation for delivering consistent quality, whilst contributing to a healthier environment. 

“Following an ambitious programme of extending our organically certified vineyards in the Vilariça Valley, we challenged ourselves in 2021 to produce a fresh and balanced rosé wine, made exclusively from these organically farmed grapes. We are thrilled with this first Altano Rosé and believe it will have great appeal amongst those who enjoy elegant rosés and want to buy wine that actively protects our ecosystems.”

This latest addition is further proof of Symington’s mission to demonstrate that Port’s vineyards can also produce outstanding still wines.

In February, Symington released a new Douro white, Pequeno Dilema 2020, made with indigenous Viosinho, Gouveio, Arinto and Alvarinho grapes, harvested from Tapadinha and Chões in the Cima Corgo sub-region.

Translating as ‘Little Dilemma’, the name refers to the challenge of producing an exceptional white, combining aromatic freshness and elegance, from terroirs that are more traditionally suited to fortified styles and, more latterly, bold reds.

Altano Organic Rosé is available for £15 (per 75cl) in the UK at Harvey Nichols and Seven Cellars.



