Alcohol brands launch 1-hour delivery service

By James Bayley
Published:  29 March, 2023

Emerging UK alcohol brands NIO Cocktails, Au Vodka, Ace + Freak, and Duppy Share have launched a 1-hour eco-friendly delivery service

With eCommerce alcohol sales increasing by 43% between 2019 and 2020, due to the pandemic, the latest trend sees brands upgrading to a faster, better and greener online delivery experience (Drinks International / IWSR Report).

The aforementioned brands have enjoyed rapid success with NIO cocktails growing its sales from £700,000 in 2019 to £4 million in 2020. 

Meanwhile, AU Vodka has seen its eCommerce channel grow by 10,000% since its launch and Duppy Share has raised £2 million to expand in the UK. With the help of UK-based startup bodo, these brands are now looking to further bolster their eCommerce growth by bringing customers instant delivery.

According to a recent report by Profitero and Nielsen, 21% of UK consumers have bought alcohol online. A new generation of millennial and Gen Z alcohol consumers is only likely to increase that figure.

The launch is also an indication of brands future-proofing their eCommerce checkout by adding sustainable delivery options. The average medium delivery emits 40 plastic bottles worth of CO2, and with 44% of consumers choosing to buy from brands with a clear commitment to sustainability, more sustainable delivery is a key priority for many brands in 2023.

Jack Green, Co-Founder of bodo said, “Consumer appetite for direct-to-consumer (D2C) services is growing and we’re thrilled to be working with some of the most exciting alcohol brands in the sector to meet this demand. We enjoy bodo being the catalyst that enables these unique brands to achieve their incredible potential and develop a unique rapport with their customers that they couldn't otherwise through traditional retailers.”

Tommy Roberts, eCommerce manager for Au Vodka added, “bodo has helped Au Vodka to bolster our e-commerce offering even further. Introducing a new, innovative delivery proposition for our customer base, allows us to take full advantage of the benefits of having a direct-to-consumer business model. Sustainable same-day and instant delivery for alcohol specifically have so many benefits for our consumer base, and it shows with our brand loyalty.”



