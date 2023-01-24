Yalumba reveals new organic collection

By James Bayley

Barossa Valley producers Yalumba have announced a new range of organic certified wines.

The new collection called Yalumba ‘GEN’ is the result of a less is more approach, with “gentle handling, wild fermentation and no fining, allowing the characters, freshness and natural balance to shine through”.

The 2022 Shiraz, 2022 Chardonnay and 2022 Viognier will be available in the UK for both the on- and off-trades with a suggested RRP of £13.99.

Jessica Hill-Smith, Yalumba marketing manager and sixth-generation family member, said: “For 172 years our family has followed sustainable practices, and GEN conveys our commitment to a sustainable future, organic certification and our minimal intervention winemaking approach.

“In the vineyard, we look at improving native vegetation, soil health, water retention and reducing chemical use. In the winery, we are very conscious of our waste, recycling and energy use, and are continually improving this as we go. This collection shines a light on our sustainable processes every step of the way, from vineyard to bottle.”

Yalumba GEN’s journey began with the release of its first organic collection in 2005 when the Hill-Smith family worked with like-minded grower families who were committed to the health and prosperity of their vineyards.

Established in 1849, Yalumba is Australia's oldest family-owned winery. A fiercely independent fine wine producer across six generations, Yalumba showcases arguably some of the best wines Barossa has to offer.








