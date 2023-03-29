Argentina: Taking organic to the next level

Mendoza deserves its reputation as a pioneering force in sustainable viticulture – the region now has 7,300ha of vines under organic management, which represents approximately 11% of all organic viticulture in the world. Moreover, several of the region’s leading wineries are planning to adopt biodynamic viticulture in due course – the logical next step in this important journey.
