Guy Lawrence appointed chair of The Drinks Trust

By James Bayley
Published:  16 January, 2023

The Drinks Trust has announced Guy Lawrence, CEO of Brockmans Gin, as its new chair following Troy Christensen’s two-year tenure. 

Lawrence has been in the drinks trade for over 30 years since 1988 in a variety of marketing, sales, and general management roles. He is currently CEO of Brockmans Gin, having previously spent seven years as CEO & RVP Mast-Jaegermeister UK and Latin America, setting up the UK RTM, as well as 16 years at Bacardi.

Reflecting on his appointment Lawrence said: “It’s a great honour to take on the responsibility of being chairman of The Drinks Trust, in addition to my Brockmans duties. The drinks trade has given me everything I have, for which I am eternally grateful and only too pleased to be able to give something back.”

The announcement was made at The Vintners’ Company Annual Lunch in aid of The Drinks Trust, attended by 150 senior members of the drinks trade and held at Vintners’ Hall on 13 January 2023. 

At the end of the lunch, a cheque for £12,000 was presented to The Drinks Trust’s chair Guy Lawrence by The Vintners’ Company’s master Edward Berry. The generous donation will significantly aid colleagues from the UK drinks hospitality industry facing hardship.

Ross Carter, CEO of The Drinks Trust said: “What better way to start the year than for the trade to come together at this wonderful event to raise money for a growing number of people in need in our industry. The support provided to The Drinks Trust from the Vintners’ Company, not just with this exquisite lunch, is fantastic throughout the year. We are extremely grateful for it and for the help and relief its proceeds will bring to many of our beneficiaries.”


