Alliance Wine partners with The Drinks Trust

By James Bayley

Alliance Wine has announced a partnership with The Drinks Trust, to help provide care and support to people within the drinks industry.

The new partnership will strive to deliver positive results, from a vocational, practical, emotional and financial perspective for employees and the sector as a whole.

“As part of our ongoing sustainability ambitions, The Drinks Trust was the clear partner to work with to demonstrate that wider commitment to being sustainable in a fully holistic way.

READ MORE: Rueda sales buoyant as 2022 figure breaks records



“It is an obvious and compelling partnership given their incredible support for the industry we all love and that has been so challenged over the past few years,” said Fergal Tynan MW, CEO of Alliance Wine.

“The Drinks Trust offers invaluable financial and emotional support and if we can take some steps as a business to help support our staff and the wider industry then that positive change can be tangible and is never more needed than now,” added Marta Juega Rivera, Alliance Wine’s sustainability manager.

Ross Carter, CEO of The Drinks Trust continued, “We are incredibly thankful to the team at Alliance Wine for actively supporting The Drinks Trust’s work by becoming a business partner. This vital financial support will have a tangible impact on the lives of our colleagues and friends in the drinks hospitality community, and it will enable The Drinks Trust to provide more help to those in need during these challenging times."

The Drinks Trust will have a presence at Alliance Wine’s Portfolio London tasting in February, where customers will be able to hear more about the charity’s work, and how to support them.

The tasting is scheduled for Wednesday 22 February, 10am until 5pm at Phonica Records, Soho, and will bring together more than 30 producers, where new selections and old favourites will be on-hand to taste throughout the day.







