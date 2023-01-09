Subscriber login Close [x]
Rueda sales buoyant as 2022 figure breaks records

By James Lawrence
Published:  09 January, 2023

Sales of Rueda broke records last year, with almost 110 million labels distributed in 2022.

According to the Consejo Regulador, “The Designation of Origin issued a total of 109,972,921 back labels, 99.74% of them for white wine, by year's end on 31 December 2022.”

This figure represents a 8.01% year-on-year growth compared to 2021 - 101,818,123 bottles were sold that year - and 32.34% compared to 2020.

"We're thrilled with the figures for 2022, which exceed those of any previous year for Rueda", said Carlos Yllera, chair of the Rueda regulatory board.

He added: "The fact that both the hospitality industry and the end consumer continue to support the quality of our wines is a source of enormous pride. All this is possible thanks to the outstanding work of our winegrowers and winemakers".

Spain's leading affordable dry white is made in the arid plains of Castilla y Leon, north-west of Madrid.

As part of its ongoing campaign to raise awareness in the UK market, the DO appointed two Rueda Wine Ambassadors in October 2022: Owen Morgan, owner of Group 44, and journalist Jane Clare.

