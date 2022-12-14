Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here

    St John Marylebone

    By Harpers Editorial
    Published:  14 December, 2022

    St John Marylebone

    98 Marylebone Lane, London, W1U 2QA

    stjohnrestaurant.com

    St.John Marylebone is the first opening for owners Fergus Henderson and Trevor Gulliver in 19 years, following the launch of the original St John in Smithfield in 1994 and St John Bread & Wine in 2003.

    The extensive wine list features St John’s own estate as well as many French delights, such as La Garrigue 2019 Benastra, Roussillon (available by the glass), Saint-Julien AOC 2016 Château Langoa-Barton, Bordeaux, Toutes Aures Blanc 2021,

    Triballe, Languedoc and Maccabeu 2018 Olivier Pithon, Roussillon.

    The restaurant is split into two levels; the upstairs is reserved for passers-by who can pull up a chair at the bar or sit at a white marble table top in front of the expansive sash windows. Downstairs, the dining room is open for reservations.





    Keywords:

    Other articles of interest

    Search

    Harpers Newsletters

    Most read articles

    Tim Atkin MW: On the trail of Peruvian wine

    Harpers Design Awards 2022: The results

    Millennial fallout threatens premiumisation

    Bibendum predicts its top 10 drinks tren...

    Majestic freezes on-trade prices until A...

    Red flags for fine wine, says Liv-ex

    Digital Editions

    Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
    Harpers Wine and Spirit

    Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

    Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
    Wine Stars Awards

    Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
    Supplements and Special Reports

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

    Twitter

    Blogs 

    Talking Torbato: Sardinia's rising star

    Blind Ambition Review – rags-to-riches story is important lesson for wine industry

    Wet stones and other WSET befuddlements

    Blogs »

    Past stories »

    Jobs 

    ...

    North South Wines: Operations Manager

    Jobs »
    About us
    Contact us
    Advertise With Us
    About this website
    Your Account
    Agile Publications
    © Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
    56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
    Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95