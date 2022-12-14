St John Marylebone

By Harpers Editorial

St John Marylebone

98 Marylebone Lane, London, W1U 2QA

stjohnrestaurant.com

St.John Marylebone is the first opening for owners Fergus Henderson and Trevor Gulliver in 19 years, following the launch of the original St John in Smithfield in 1994 and St John Bread & Wine in 2003.

The extensive wine list features St John’s own estate as well as many French delights, such as La Garrigue 2019 Benastra, Roussillon (available by the glass), Saint-Julien AOC 2016 Château Langoa-Barton, Bordeaux, Toutes Aures Blanc 2021,

Triballe, Languedoc and Maccabeu 2018 Olivier Pithon, Roussillon.

The restaurant is split into two levels; the upstairs is reserved for passers-by who can pull up a chair at the bar or sit at a white marble table top in front of the expansive sash windows. Downstairs, the dining room is open for reservations.











