Bibendum predicts its top 10 drinks trends for 2023

By James Bayley

Based on research conducted by Proof Insight, Bibendum has compiled its list of top 10 trends to look out for in 2023.

Despite the cost of living crisis and post-pandemic recovery, it seems that consumers still want to have fun and make the most of special occasions. Trends such as English still red wine, grower-led Champagne and saline flavours in cocktails are on Bibendum’s watchlist for 2023, and bars, restaurants and venues up and down the country would be wise to take note.

Proof Insight used a pioneering tool to compile its research called ‘Mode’ – a platform that helps identify the next big drinks trends before they happen. Rather than relying on sales data, Mode analysed the latest drinks lists of over 60 industry-leading venues, covering wine, beer, cider and spirits.

The top trends for 2023:

Grower Champagne

A growing movement, that now appears in at least half of Mode-tracked restaurants, is grower Champagne and neo-négociants. In recent years, consumers have expressed a greater interest in the backstory of the products they buy, and this seems to have transcended the wine industry with grower-led Champagne. Often described as ‘artisanal winemaking’, the expression of terroir is prioritised over ‘house style’, thus making the wine intrinsically connected with the village from which it is produced.

Lambrusco and red fizz

Dry Lambrusco expressions, made with the Salamino or Grasparossa grapes, have been spotted on one in five trendsetting Mode menus, offering red fruits with violet (Salamino) or peppery (Grasparossa) notes. The re-emergence of Lambrusco, as a new sparkling red, has changed the perception of this once overtly-sweet wine associated with Italian and Spanish holidays in the 70s. Drinkers of a younger generation are now embracing sparkling red with the same fervour and intrigue associated with orange and natural wines.

English still red wine

After an excellent 2022 harvest and an increasingly warmer climate, English red is one to watch. Currently listed in 15% of Mode venues, English Pinot Noir or field blend reds are typically elegant and bursting with red cherry notes, and tie in nicely with our newfound enthusiasm for homegrown produce.

Indigenous grapes

There has been an increase in indigenous grape varieties from across the globe listed in trendsetting Mode venues – from Spanish Godello and Greek Assyrtiko, to the likes of Grillo in Sicily. Again, this is a reflection of the trends in storytelling, and the consumer’s desire to know more about where their products came from and how they are made.

Manzanilla

Lighter in style than a Fino sherry, the number of Manzanilla listings have almost doubled and it is listed in at least one-third of Mode restaurants. Consumers are appreciating this dry version of sherry from the town of Sanlúcar de Barrameda which, given its proximity to the sea, takes on a saltier flavour profile than Fino.

Macvin de Jura

As consumers take an interest in the Jura (Wine Mode 2022), they are also noticing the traditional sweet and fortified wine from the area – Macvin du Jura. Listings have doubled in Mode restaurants since 2019.

South African straw wine

While Vin de Constance is a mainstay in South African dessert offerings, listings of straw wines from South Africa are growing. Made from grapes dried on straw mats, the grapes are harvested when they still retain a good splash of acidity so the drying process concentrates both the sugars and the acidity in the grape resulting in a balanced dessert wine. South African straw wine appears in one in 10 Wine Mode restaurants.

Asian spirits and liqueurs

Asia continues to inspire cocktails in Mode trendsetting bars – eight of out 10 (82%) bars offer cocktails containing Asian ingredients, particularly from Japan, with the likes of Sake, Shochu and Umeshu proving popular.

Saline flavours

Half of Mode's trendsetting bars offer a saline cocktail, proving popular with under 35s who enjoy these salty flavours. Seaweed is a well-liked alternative to traditional salt, found in 14% of Mode trendsetting bars.

Smoky and woody cocktails

Smoky cocktails can be found in one-third (32%) of Mode trendsetting bars, alongside woody cocktails (36%). This trend is a reflection of people’s desire to make drinking occasions a memorable experience – a smoking cocktail is infinitely more Instagramable than a non-smoking cocktail.













