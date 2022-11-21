Subscriber login Close [x]
    International Beer Challenge 2022: No & low ends its supreme winning streak

    By Harpers Editorial
    Published:  21 November, 2022

    The supreme champion, trophy and medal winners for the 2022 International Beer Challenge (IBC) have been revealed, with this year’s top winner breaking the two-year run of low & no products taking home the top award.

    Entries spanned a total of 31 countries this year, with 61 gold medals awarded across 82 different styles of beer.

    1906 Black Coupage by Spanish brewery Hijos de Rivera took home the Supreme Champion gong, as well as winning the award for Best Lager Above 5%.

    After a re-tasting of the gold medal-winning beers by senior judges, IBC chair Jeff Evans said 1906 Black Coupage was the “unanimous choice”, following two years of low/no beers taking home the top award.

    “The judges – all beer experts with decades of experience of judging competitions – simply thought this German-style bock made in Spain was outstanding, remarking on its elegance, complexity and its ease of drinking for a beer of 7.2% abv.

    “The beer scene in Spain has improved dramatically in recent years and this win should, justifiably, draw attention to all the great work brewers in the country are doing,” Evans added.

    A further 131 beers won silver medals at the awards – which is organised in association with Harpers’ sister title, Drinks Retailing magazine – while 177 won bronze. In addition to Supreme Champion, trophies were awarded across nine categories (including Best Lager Above 5%).

     

    RESULTS

    The trophy winning beers and breweries are listed below, with the full list of results available at www.internationalbeerchallenge.com.

    BREWER OF THE YEAR AWARDS

    In addition to the product taste medals and trophies, the IBC also rewards the brewers who make the beers, alongside the people who import and sell them. The IBC recognises their achievements in a series of special awards, based on performances in the competition.

    The awards are decided by the accumulation of medals, each of which – be it gold, silver or bronze – carry a point score, enabling the IBC to name the most successful brewery, retailer and distributor.

     

    RESULTS

    Best No/Low Alcohol Beer

    Freewave Hazy IPA, Athletic Brewing Company

    Best Flavoured Beer

    Saracena, Birra del Borgo

    Best Ale up to 5%

    Mad Goose, Purity Brewing Company

    Best Wheat Beer

    Super Bock Selecção 1927 Bavaria Weiss, Super Bock Group

    Best Ale above 5%

    Gordon Scotch Ale, John Martin SA

    Best Lager up to 5%

    Bayern, Thornbridge Brewery

    Best Stout/Porter

    Imperial Stout, Wild Card Brewery

    Best Speciality Beer

    Necessary Evil, Thornbridge Brewery

     

    BREWER AWARDS

    As well as the taste awards, the IBC awarded eight Brewer Awards based on a brand’s accumulation of medals and their points score. Brewer of the Year: Europe was awarded to John Martin, which was also crowned Supreme Champion Brewer across all categories.

    Brand manager Edward Martin said: “Winning the prestigious Supreme Champion Brewer of the Year is without doubt the best recognition a brewer can receive.

    “Together with our partners, this unique award shows the tremendous renewal Anthony Martin, his family and team, placed in the family business in the last 20 years.”

    Highly Commended Brewer of the Year: Asia

    Urbrew

    Brewer of the Year: UK

    Thornbridge Brewery

    Brewer of the Year: North America

    Athletic Brewing Company

    Highly Commended Brewer of the Year: South America

    Cervejaria Masterpiece

    UK Retailer of the Year

    Marks & Spencer

    UK Importer/Distributor of the Year

    Branded Drinks

    Glenn Payne Rising Star

    Cervezas Bajo Cero



