Condor Wines adds Bodega Bresesti and Proyecto Nakkal to Uruguayan portfolio

By James Bayley

Condor Wines, the independent importer of South American wines, has further expanded its Uruguayan portfolio with two new agencies, Bodega Bresesti and Proyecto Nakkal.

Exclusively available through Condor Wines, the range advocates unusual varietals, innovative styles and accessible wines at a lower alcohol level.

Bruno Bresesti, leading the team at Bodega Bresesti said, “As a traditional family winemaker, it’s an honour to be represented in the UK, a market renowned for its knowledgeable consumers. We’re proud to work with Lee and the Condor team as we feel they share our family values and passion for the unique wines of Las Violetas.”

The wines were selected following a Condor Wines selection panel comprising co-founder and MD Lee Evans and sales and category manager Aaron Irons.

“Uruguay’s exciting wave of dynamic young winemakers offers a wealth of possibilities,” said Irons.

He continued, “We love what Santiago, Bruno and Nicolas have achieved with their naturally led approach at Proyecto Nakkal, producing delicious, expressive and drinkable wines. Bodega Bresesti’s respectful balance of the traditional and the modern is perfectly exemplified by Bruno’s Pequeñas Colecciones and his Naranja series.”

Discussing the driving force behind Proyecto Nakkal, winemaker Santiago Degásperi added, “Proyecto Nakkal is three friends who are passionate about using low intervention methods to produce wines that are an honest and pure expression of new wave South America.

“We chose Condor as a partner because we believe that they will take the same care of our wines as we do. We believe in long-term partnerships and their focus and knowledge of South America will give us a great future together.”

Condor’s range from Bodega Bresesti showcases the micro-terroir of Las Violetas and includes:

Pequeñas Colecciones Arinarnoa

Pequeñas Colecciones Tanna

Corte Naranja

Condor’s range from Proyecto Nakkal highlights the increasing diversity and innovation in Uruguay’s wines and includes:

Simple Pet Nat Tannat Rosé

NakCool Blanco (Muscat Ottonel, Viognier & Ugni Blanc







