C&C leans into CBD

By Jo Gilbert

C&C Group, which operates under the Matthew Clark, Bibendum and Tennent’s brands, has firmed up a distribution partnership with Trip, a leading producer of no alcohol, CDB-infused drinks.

C&C Group will distribute Trip’s CBD products nationwide, supporting existing listings in Sainsbury’s, Boots, and Waitrose, as well as in the on-trade.

The move signals another stepping stone in the market’s deeper exploration of CBD products, which also forms part of a wider trend for functional, alcohol alternatives.

According to the Association for The Cannabinoid Industry, the value of the UK CBD market is currently estimated at £690million in 2021 and expected to hit £1 billion by 2025. A third of pub visits are also now alcohol-free (KAM Insights), with the partnership offering another segue into the no and low category.

Clara Shand, commercial director at C&C group said: “Our new partnership with Trip CBD is an exciting next step in increasing our range of no and low partners. Trip has revolutionised the low and no space as the leading CBD brand. Its stylish packaging and innovative marketing campaigns have led to fantastic growth in the UK, and we can’t wait to work together to drive the distribution of Trip.’

Trip Olivia Ferdi, co-founder added: “Trip has proven success in the UK nationwide as an elevated and truly functional alcohol alternative. As the category leader with 89% of the market share of UK CBD drinks, C&C are the natural partner to deepen our work in the on-trade partnering with their best-in-class expertise and reach.

Founded by husband and wife team, Olivia Ferdi and Daniel Khoury, in 2019, Trip’s mission was to tap into the market for, and support, ‘global mental wellbeing’ by combining functional plants and quality drinks. Its products are now available via The Ivy, Brewdog, Tortilla, Leon and Benugo as well as being available in leading retailers.











