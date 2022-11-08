Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

C&C leans into CBD

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  08 November, 2022

C&C Group, which operates under the Matthew Clark, Bibendum and Tennent’s brands, has firmed up a distribution partnership with Trip, a leading producer of no alcohol, CDB-infused drinks.

C&C Group will distribute Trip’s CBD products nationwide, supporting existing listings in Sainsbury’s, Boots, and Waitrose, as well as in the on-trade.

The move signals another stepping stone in the market’s deeper exploration of CBD products, which also forms part of a wider trend for functional, alcohol alternatives.

According to the Association for The Cannabinoid Industry, the value of the UK CBD market is currently estimated at £690million in 2021 and expected to hit £1 billion by 2025. A third of pub visits are also now alcohol-free (KAM Insights), with the partnership offering another segue into the no and low category. 

Clara Shand, commercial director at C&C group said: “Our new partnership with Trip CBD is an exciting next step in increasing our range of no and low partners. Trip has revolutionised the low and no space as the leading CBD brand. Its stylish packaging and innovative marketing campaigns have led to fantastic growth in the UK, and we can’t wait to work together to drive the distribution of Trip.’

Trip Olivia Ferdi, co-founder added: “Trip has proven success in the UK nationwide as an elevated and truly functional alcohol alternative. As the category leader with 89% of the market share of UK CBD drinks, C&C are the natural partner to deepen our work in the on-trade partnering with their best-in-class expertise and reach.

Founded by husband and wife team, Olivia Ferdi and Daniel Khoury, in 2019, Trip’s mission was to tap into the market for, and support, ‘global mental wellbeing’ by combining functional plants and quality drinks. Its products are now available via The Ivy, Brewdog, Tortilla, Leon and Benugo as well as being available in leading retailers.





Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Severe drought and extreme heat pose a n...

Selling Chile

50 Best Indies gears up for 2023 list

Berry Bros. & Rudd strengthens its hand...

Jeroboams to open new store in Wimbledon

Alternative formats group publishes open...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Blind Ambition Review – rags-to-riches story is important lesson for wine industry

Wet stones and other WSET befuddlements

The comfort of Another Round

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Key Account Manager - Wholesale and Convenience

...

Restaurant Manager Role

...

Majestic Commercial: Area Sales Manager roles

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95