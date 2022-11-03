Vinoteca launch interactive Q&A feature on website

By James Bayley

Vinoteca, the wine bar and wine shop group has launched a voice-interactive Q&A feature on its website, where users can ask co-founders Brett Woonton and Charlie Young questions about their wine range.

The feature, described as ‘conversational commerce’ is designed to offer recommendations to customers in an original and engaging way. Find a wine you like and the experience offers a click-through to purchase.

The technology is available through the Vinoteca browser, so can be used on mobile or desktop devices around the clock. In total, over three hours of content has been collected, amounting to 180 different responses, covering a whole range of different topics around wine.

Charlie Young, co-founder of Vinoteca said: “The way the experience makes us available to our customers 24/7 is a bit like cloning, but in a good way! It was great fun to do and we couldn’t be happier with the results. We can’t wait to see how people use it.”

Sarah Coward, co-founder of In The Room (the technology provider) added: “In The Room with Brett and Charlie is an ideal use of our technology, which recreates the experience of a face-to-face encounter.

“Experience tells us that empowering businesses and business owners like Brett and Charlie to make their unique human talent available to each member of their global audience is incredibly valuable - building relationships with customers, growing revenue and delivering entertaining and meaningful conversations.”



Go to: https://www.vinoteca.co.uk/ask to try the experience for yourself.



