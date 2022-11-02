Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

BACC to host Mendoza tasting for UK trade

Published:  02 November, 2022

The British Argentine Chamber of Commerce (BACC) will welcome a Wine and Luxury Tourism Trade Delegation from the 14 to the 16 of November. 

The delegation includes large, medium and boutique wine producers from Mendoza looking to expand their presence in the UK market. Buyers, distributors, hoteliers and sommeliers are invited to engage with producers and discuss the expansion of Argentinean wine, on and off-trade.

The programme is available for UK delegates interested in joining in the activities which include high-level meetings and presentations in the House of Commons, and in the London Stock Exchange. 

To close the event there will be a bespoke Wine Tasting Open House, at Gaucho Restaurant in Piccadilly on 16 November where experts in the wine industry, sommeliers and buyers are welcome. 

The delegation is accompanied by representatives of Pro Mendoza (www.promendoza.com) who will also be presenting the province as an exclusive destination for wine and luxury tourism lovers. 

For more information on how to meet the delegation, taste the exclusive wines and explore business opportunities, contact Susana Ecclestone at execdirector@baccnetwork.com

 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

M&S announce ‘Wine Transformation’ set t...

Friday read: The big spending squeeze –...

Ukraine becomes the 49th OIV Member State

New Zealand exports hit new high

Severe drought and extreme heat pose a n...

Broadland Drinks unveils wine range cham...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Blind Ambition Review – rags-to-riches story is important lesson for wine industry

Wet stones and other WSET befuddlements

The comfort of Another Round

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Key Account Manager - Wholesale and Convenience

...

Restaurant Manager Role

...

Majestic Commercial: Area Sales Manager roles

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95