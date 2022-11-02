BACC to host Mendoza tasting for UK trade

The British Argentine Chamber of Commerce (BACC) will welcome a Wine and Luxury Tourism Trade Delegation from the 14 to the 16 of November.

The delegation includes large, medium and boutique wine producers from Mendoza looking to expand their presence in the UK market. Buyers, distributors, hoteliers and sommeliers are invited to engage with producers and discuss the expansion of Argentinean wine, on and off-trade.

The programme is available for UK delegates interested in joining in the activities which include high-level meetings and presentations in the House of Commons, and in the London Stock Exchange.

To close the event there will be a bespoke Wine Tasting Open House, at Gaucho Restaurant in Piccadilly on 16 November where experts in the wine industry, sommeliers and buyers are welcome.

The delegation is accompanied by representatives of Pro Mendoza (www.promendoza.com) who will also be presenting the province as an exclusive destination for wine and luxury tourism lovers.

For more information on how to meet the delegation, taste the exclusive wines and explore business opportunities, contact Susana Ecclestone at execdirector@baccnetwork.com