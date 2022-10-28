Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

CGA reveals opportunity for drinks in delivery & takeaway sales

By James Bayley
Published:  28 October, 2022

As British consumers maintain some of the delivery and takeaway habits they picked up during Covid-19 lockdowns, the latest CGA by NielsenIQ Hospitality at Home Tracker highlights a growing trend – with drinks’ share of these sales increasing by 15% versus the start of 2022.

Since 2021, food and drink deliveries have emerged as one of the only routes to market for some operators in the UK.

The latest data highlights that while delivery and takeaway sales across managed groups are still 91% higher than pre-pandemic, compared to last year, sales have seen a slight dip of -11%, following the trend seen in August, where combined sales were -7.9% versus 2021.

Typically, drinks make up a smaller proportion of monthly delivery and takeaway sales. However, versus January 2022 data, drinks’ share of sales in September 2022 was 15% higher – with steady month-on-month growth over the course of this year.

This opportunity is reinforced in CGA’s Food Insights report, which highlights that of consumers who ordered delivery for the first time or more than usual in 2021, 37% of consumers were likely to order delivery from pubs and bars in the future, if available.

In addition, regarding delivery/takeaway formats, alcohol delivery and pickup/collection of alcohol also made up 19% of orders in 2021.

Karl Chessell, CGA’s business unit director for hospitality operators and food, EMEA, said: “Lockdowns saw consumers relying on delivery and takeaways to a much greater extent than they did pre-pandemic, and exploring new options including alcoholic drinks. Operators should be exploring this opportunity given consumer sentiment, considering carefully how they can meet customers’ expectations outside the traditional On-Premise setting.”




 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Teetotal PM headed for No. 10

M&S announce ‘Wine Transformation’ set t...

Demand for super-premium wine and spirit...

Squeezed shoppers sticking to brands ove...

Nick Gillett: Why sugar and spice don’t...

Telegraph Media Group reveals new subscr...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Blind Ambition Review – rags-to-riches story is important lesson for wine industry

Wet stones and other WSET befuddlements

The comfort of Another Round

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Key Account Manager - Wholesale and Convenience

...

Restaurant Manager Role

...

Majestic Commercial: Area Sales Manager roles

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95