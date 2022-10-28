CGA reveals opportunity for drinks in delivery & takeaway sales

By James Bayley

As British consumers maintain some of the delivery and takeaway habits they picked up during Covid-19 lockdowns, the latest CGA by NielsenIQ Hospitality at Home Tracker highlights a growing trend – with drinks’ share of these sales increasing by 15% versus the start of 2022.

Since 2021, food and drink deliveries have emerged as one of the only routes to market for some operators in the UK.

The latest data highlights that while delivery and takeaway sales across managed groups are still 91% higher than pre-pandemic, compared to last year, sales have seen a slight dip of -11%, following the trend seen in August, where combined sales were -7.9% versus 2021.

Typically, drinks make up a smaller proportion of monthly delivery and takeaway sales. However, versus January 2022 data, drinks’ share of sales in September 2022 was 15% higher – with steady month-on-month growth over the course of this year.

This opportunity is reinforced in CGA’s Food Insights report, which highlights that of consumers who ordered delivery for the first time or more than usual in 2021, 37% of consumers were likely to order delivery from pubs and bars in the future, if available.

In addition, regarding delivery/takeaway formats, alcohol delivery and pickup/collection of alcohol also made up 19% of orders in 2021.

Karl Chessell, CGA’s business unit director for hospitality operators and food, EMEA, said: “Lockdowns saw consumers relying on delivery and takeaways to a much greater extent than they did pre-pandemic, and exploring new options including alcoholic drinks. Operators should be exploring this opportunity given consumer sentiment, considering carefully how they can meet customers’ expectations outside the traditional On-Premise setting.”









