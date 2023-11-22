Subscriber login Close [x]
Deliveries worth 15p per pound of restaurant spend

By James Bayley
Published:  22 November, 2023

Delivery and takeaway sales at Britain’s leading managed restaurant groups rose 5% year-on-year in October 2023, according to CGA by NIQ’s Hospitality at Home Tracker.

It is the fifth month in a row like-for-like sales have grown for restaurant deliveries, after a long decline since the end of Covid-19 restrictions.

As a result, deliveries and takeaways now account for just under 15 pence in every pound spent by consumers at restaurants.

However, October’s year-on-year growth of 5% marks a slowdown from September, when combined sales were 7% higher than the same month in 2022. It means growth has dipped slightly behind the rate of inflation, and that any increased revenue is likely the result of higher menu prices rather than extra orders.

The Tracker also highlights consumers’ ongoing preference for deliveries over takeaways, i.e. home deliveries rather than collection. Year-on-year growth in delivery sales reached 6% in October, while takeaway and click-and-collect revenue was 2% down from October 2022.

Karl Chessell, CGA by NIQ’s director, hospitality operators and food, EMEA, said: “Managed groups’ delivery and takeaway sales took a sustained hit after the end of Covid lockdowns, but growth is now on a par with in-restaurant sales.

“The convenience of ordering platforms and lower prices suit some consumers’ habits at the moment, and the new balance of eating-out and at-home sales that is emerging will satisfy many operators. Organic growth in both channels while avoiding cannibalisation of sales will be a top priority for all restaurants in 2024.”



