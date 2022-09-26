Nyetimber predicts record-breaking UK sparkling crop in 2022

By James Lawrence

Sparkling wine brand Nyetimber is poised to harvest a record area of vines – 325 hectares – to produce well over one million bottles of fizz from vintage 2022.

This is despite extreme weather conditions during the growing season, characterised by intense summer heat and long periods of drought. Nonetheless, England's leading producer expects “another high-quality year with a record volume of grapes to be harvested, in excess of 1,600 tonnes, which will produce over one million bottles of sparkling wine”.

Nyetimber's head winemaker, Cherie Spriggs, commented: “Given Nyetimber has been in existence for 35 years, we have the experience to make the most of the climate in which we grow our grapes.”

She added: “Having estate owned vineyards also plays to our advantage in extreme years like this as it allows us to realign what we do in the vineyard to offset any challenges. We expect a record volume of grapes to be picked from what is the largest area of vineyards ever harvested by Nyetimber and most importantly, the quality of the fruit looks fantastic which is very exciting.”

• Read more: Gusbourne launch raises price bar for quality English fizz

According to a representative from the firm, Nyetimber accounts for more than 10% of the total volume of sparkling wine produced in England. The brand's owner, Eric Heerema, is intent on producing up to two million bottles per annum by 2026.

“Nyetimber achieved record sales in 2021, up 57% on the previous year, and it exported 15% of its production – up from 10% in 2020. Last year Nyetimber increased its global presence with new distribution in Germany and China, building on the popularity of the brand in Scandinavia, Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore,” said the company.

Founded in 1988, Nyetimber boasts 11 distinct vineyards spanning 350 hectares across West Sussex, Hampshire and Kent. It is now served in some of England’s finest hotels, restaurants and clubs, including The Ritz, The Savoy, Coworth Park, The Stafford, The Shangri-La, and Chewton Glen.







