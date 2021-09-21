Yapp Brothers adds English sparkling wine brand to its portfolio

By James Lawrence

Busi Jacobsohn, a sparkling wine producer based in east Sussex, has become the newest agency in the Yapp Bros portfolio.

The on-trade specialist will be unveiling the sparkling cuvées at the Dirty Dozen tasting, due to take place today (September 21) at Glaziers Hall.

Founded by husband and wife team Douglas and Susanna Jacobsohn in 2015, the producer currently markets two vintage wines: a Brut and Rosé Extra Brut.

“We have been looking carefully at the restaurant sector, and for a wine supplier who shares our belief in quality and character above all else. We are very pleased to partner with Yapp whose listings in top restaurants across the country says a lot for the respect they are held in,” commented the owners.

Tom Ashworth, CEO of Yapp Brothers, added: “We were very impressed by the quality of the wines and the packaging which really makes them stand out, as well as the clarity of Douglas and Susanna’s vision for the estate. English Sparkling Wine is a growing category in both restaurant and retail sectors and we believe there will be significant demand for these wines from both on-trade and online clients.”

The first vintage, 2017, was essentially a ‘field blend’ of the Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier grown on the Sussex plot.

However, 2018 allowed the team more scope to direct the blend of the wines – a Blanc de Noirs will follow in 2022 and a Blanc de Blancs later still. Only vintage wines will be released.

Busi Jacobsohn Cuvée Brut 2018, RRP £38 (60% Chardonnay, 25% Pinot Noir, 15% Pinot Meunier).