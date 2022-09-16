Subscriber login Close [x]
The Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships 2022 announces medal results

By James Bayley
Published:  16 September, 2022

The medal winners of the Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships (CSWWC) were announced today (September 16), with a total of 147 Gold & 249 Silver medals awarded in this year’s competition.

Approximately 1000 sparkling wines were judged over 11 days from 21 different countries. Italy once again took the top of the leader board for the most medals with 53 Gold and 129 Silver medals, although France took home the most Gold medal’s this year with 55 Gold and 48 Silver medals. 

Australia finished inside the top three for the first time in the competition’s history, followed by the UK, USA and Spain.

While France and Italy continue to dominate the number of entries, the diversity of competing countries and regions continues to evolve. For instance, Belgium made its debut this year, winning a silver medal for their Domaine du 2019 Brut Rosé.

Judge Essi Avellan MW (centre) said: “We were thrilled with the quality of the whole range of wines we tasted this year. What’s terrific is that the medal wins come from both the largest producers and some of the smallest, and from long-established to newcomers. Huge congratulations to all the medal winners!” 

This year, the Sparkling Wine Producer of the Year Trophy went to Ferrari Trento, awarded to the producer with the highest number of Gold medals. Ferrari led the way with 11 Gold medals. 

Tom Stevenson, Founder and Chairman of the CSWWC, added: “This has been another great year for results, once again demonstrating how exciting the sparkling wine industry is. It is not only our mission to promote world-class wines but also to discover and reward new and exciting wines from established and emerging regions across the world. 

“Finding exciting quality from unexpected places around the world is one of the reasons why the CSWWC exists, whether that quality is from emerging sparkling wine countries like Belgium, Spain, Bulgaria or Romania or unexpected parts of classic sparkling wine countries, such as Italy, where Sicily continues to baffle us with extraordinary performance.”

All the Gold & Silver medal winners can be found here.


Past stories »

