Businesses urged to get behind ‘Hospitality Apprenticeships Week’

By James Bayley
Published:  16 September, 2022

Trade bodies, charities and training providers have come together to promote Hospitality Apprenticeships Week 2022, running between 3 and 9 October.

In light of the crippling staff shortages the industry is facing, Hospitality Apprenticeships Week will help to showcase the unique and diverse career pathways that the sector provides.

The campaign is intended to challenge the misconceptions associated with careers in hospitality – shifting the view that the sector offers only short-term jobs that lack progression to one that offers fulfilling and rewarding career prospects. 

Kate Nicholls, CEO of UKHospitality, said: “Initiatives such as this are incredibly important in shifting the level of understanding around what working in our amazing sector actually means and to show people the career opportunities that it presents.

“Ours is a creative, vibrant and fun sector in which people can go from bar to board in a very short timeframe. If the industry gets behind the week we can educate, engage and employ people of all levels of experience across the UK, not only helping to solve the current staff shortages but futureproofing the industry by attracting the brightest and best.”

Jonathan Foot, head of Apprenticeships & Early Careers, Compass Group UK & Ireland, added: “Hospitality Apprenticeship Week is a great opportunity to celebrate our apprentices and showcase how apprenticeships can change the lives of our people. 

“We’re on a mission to provide support to one million people by 2030, and education and development form a big part of this commitment. We always see an increase in apprenticeship applications during these focus weeks and would encourage all businesses to get on board.”

To get involved and to download more information and supporting materials, visit the CareerScope website.



 

 





