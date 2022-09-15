Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Bodegas Montecillo move to Ehrmanns

By James Bayley
Published:  15 September, 2022

Bodegas Montecillo, D.O.Ca. Rioja’s third oldest bodega and Fuenmayor’s oldest has appointed Ehrmanns as its UK importer and brand owner.

The addition will add to Ehrmanns' already impressive portfolio of family-owned wineries from 13 countries including Santa Carolina (Chile), Stellar (South Africa), Williams & Humberts and Paternina (Spain).

Founded in 1870, Montecillo is a family-owned winery boasting a rich pedigree of artisan winemaking, which has been developed through several generations, currently under the stewardship of the Osborne family. 

The estate has long been associated with an optimum barrel and bottle ageing approach, which exceeds the region’s average and has been rewarded with over 300 medals and 90pt+ scores.

Speaking on the appointment, Paul Dauthieu, Ehrmanns director, said: “Ehrmanns is very excited to be working in partnership with the Osborne Family to develop such an iconic brand in the UK. In the first instance, we will be focusing on the Montecillo Classic range - wines that speak of the unique terroir of Rioja- , an Albariño from Rías Baixas and also Verdejo from Rueda.” 

Montecillo wines are now available to order from Ehrmanns UK stocks.

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Tributes pour in for Queen Elizabeth II

Hambledon and Ridgeview up the ante for...

Jean-Marc Astruc, Southern French vigner...

Nick Gillett: Tequila’s dance with envir...

Enotria&Coe adds six new producers to po...

Black-owned, all female SA wine brand to...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Blind Ambition Review – rags-to-riches story is important lesson for wine industry

Wet stones and other WSET befuddlements

The comfort of Another Round

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

SPIRITS OF VIRTUE – UK NATIONAL ACCOUNT MANAGER

...

Spirits of Virtue - Trade Marketing Executive

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95