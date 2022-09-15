Bodegas Montecillo move to Ehrmanns

By James Bayley

Bodegas Montecillo, D.O.Ca. Rioja’s third oldest bodega and Fuenmayor’s oldest has appointed Ehrmanns as its UK importer and brand owner.

The addition will add to Ehrmanns' already impressive portfolio of family-owned wineries from 13 countries including Santa Carolina (Chile), Stellar (South Africa), Williams & Humberts and Paternina (Spain).

Founded in 1870, Montecillo is a family-owned winery boasting a rich pedigree of artisan winemaking, which has been developed through several generations, currently under the stewardship of the Osborne family.

The estate has long been associated with an optimum barrel and bottle ageing approach, which exceeds the region’s average and has been rewarded with over 300 medals and 90pt+ scores.

Speaking on the appointment, Paul Dauthieu, Ehrmanns director, said: “Ehrmanns is very excited to be working in partnership with the Osborne Family to develop such an iconic brand in the UK. In the first instance, we will be focusing on the Montecillo Classic range - wines that speak of the unique terroir of Rioja- , an Albariño from Rías Baixas and also Verdejo from Rueda.”

Montecillo wines are now available to order from Ehrmanns UK stocks.