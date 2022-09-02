Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Systembolaget aims to halve emissions – from grape to glass – by 2030

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  02 September, 2022

Sweden’s Systembolaget has adopted far reaching new climate targets in a bid to halve its current emissions by 2030, in accord with the Paris Agreements goal of keeping global warming to 1.5˚C.

Most notable about the Swedish monopoly’s move is that the new goals are to be applied across “both the company’s own operations and the entire value chain”.

As such, the new “science-based goals” will include calculating the emissions from cultivation, manufacturing, packaging and transport, plus the customer’s trip to and from the monopoly’s stores across Sweden.

Details ranging from cultivation of grapes to heating of stores and recycling pf packaging will all be taken into account.

These targets look to build upon an already impressive sustainability record, with the organisation’s own internal emissions on course to reduce by 90% by 2025 when compared with 2019. The longer-term aim is to have net zero climate impact by 2045.

    • READ MORE: Alliance and Jeroboams join Harpers Sustainability Charter

The new goals, encompassing the whole supply chain from grape to glass, are significant in terms of leadership on climate change – Systembolaget and it’s neighbouring Nordic monopolies are often looked to by other European nations for being ahead on sustainability.

“I am proud that we now have these tough and necessary climate goals to live up to. They are ambitious and in order to reach them we look forward to continued good cooperation with, among other things, our many suppliers,” said Ann Carlsson Meyer, CEO of Systembolaget.

“The entire value chain, from the cultivation of raw materials to the recycling of packaging, affects how significant the emissions become. We bear a great responsibility to do everything we can when it comes to reducing climate emissions in the entire chain.”

The new targets are pending approval by the international body Science Based Target Initiative, with Systembolaget describing the gaining of approval as “an important milestone” in its sustainability strategy.






Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Majestic reveals wishlist for 76 new sto...

Looking ahead: Becky Davies, Ten Locks

Looking ahead: Chris Davies, GCF

One of UK’s oldest vineyards hits the ma...

Early harvest in Roussillon after July h...

Global warming may require changes to Ba...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Blind Ambition Review – rags-to-riches story is important lesson for wine industry

Wet stones and other WSET befuddlements

The comfort of Another Round

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95