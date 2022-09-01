Subscriber login Close [x]
Lanchester Wines launches canned wine range

By James Bayley
Published:  01 September, 2022

Lanchester Wines has launched its latest range of wine in cans. The new ‘Wallflower’ range of 187ml Spanish wines comprises easy-drinking red, white and rose wines.

The red is a blend of Tempranillo and Cabernet Sauvignon; the white is Airen and Macabeo, while the rose is a fruity Garnacha Rosado. All wines are said to be suitable for vegetarians and vegans.

Canned wine consumption is growing at a rate of approximately 6% year on year in Western Europe, according to Euromonitor, and Lanchester Wines has been leading the charge.

Mark Roberts, director of sales for Lanchester Wines, said: “Whether displayed on a shelf, back bar or marquee, these brightly coloured cans stand out from the crowd. 

“Cans are an uncomplicated packaging solution which are lightweight, easy to stack and infinitely recyclable. In addition, cans can be chilled quickly and are hermetically sealed to ensure the wine stays fresher for longer.”

The Wallflower cans were filled at Greencroft Bottling’s wine canning line, the first wine canning line in the UK, with a filler speed of 17,000 cans per hour. 

An early signatory to the Harpers Sustainability Charter, the Lanchester Group, is investing in a state-of-the-art, self-powered home for its Greencroft Bottling Company.

In plans revealed exclusively to Harpers in May, the new £20million building will be more than 22,000 square metres (around 240,000 square feet, equivalent to about four football pitches). They will more than double the capacity at Greencroft Bottling to 400million litres per year.



 

Past stories »

