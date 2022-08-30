DO Rueda announces nationwide marketing campaign

By Harpers Editorial

DO Rueda will launch a new marketing campaign from September 2022 to April 2023 to increase sales of Ruedean wine.

The #TasteRueda campaign will support the on and off-trade as organisers seek to raise the profile of Verdejo, Spain’s most popular white wine grape, which is native to the region of Rueda.

Stores and restaurants that want to participate are eligible to apply for a bursary of up to £1,000 to support and set up the promotion.

READ MORE: Revising Rueda



Santiago Mora, director of the DO Rueda, said, “Our wineries are encouraged by the uplift in interest in wines from DO Rueda in the UK market in recent years. This has prompted us to build our campaign investment in the UK this year and expand to include consumer activation and retail/on-trade support.”

To find out more about the promotion and details of the campaign, go to tasterueda.uk or contact charlotte@bespokedrinksmedia.com.







