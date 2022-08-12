Waitrose carries the can

By Andrew Catchpole

The nascent wine packaging revolution has taken a further step forward with the announced listing of When in Rome cans at Waitrose.

Significantly the additions, which will take place in October, will be joined by several other new wine SKUs in alternative packaging as Waitrose looks to eliminate 187ml bottles from its range.

When in Rome, which is a UK leader in sustainable alt packaging, is to supply a Pecorino and a Pinot Grigio from artisan winemaker Manuel Casimirri in Abruzzo, with the climate footprint of each wine displayed on the cans.

The wines, named Salut and Cin Cin, will be launched into 321 stores, representing When in Rome’s largest national listing to date, reflecting the growing consumer interest in more sustainable packaging.

“We are really encouraged by this huge vote of confidence in our brand from Waitrose. In adding two new SKUs to our range, in a new format, and with more distribution than ever before, this has the potential to accelerate our growth at Waitrose and takes our long-term strategic partnership to new heights,” said Rob Malin, Founder of When in Rome.

He added that new canned wines would have a climate footprint of approximately 0.8 kg CO₂e/kg, being around 30% less CO₂ than When in Rome’s current UK-filled range, with the saving due to “optimisations with-in the supply chain”.







