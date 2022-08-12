Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Prosecco preferred to Champagne for UK wedding ceremonies

By James Bayley
Published:  12 August, 2022

The old adage goes, ‘spare no expense’ for your big wedding day. However, in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis, those tying the knot are seeking cheaper alternatives for their lavish ceremonies.

In a poll of 2,780 followers of wedding planners Hitched, it was revealed that two-thirds of Brits are planning to serve Prosecco on their big day, versus only 17% who intend to serve Champagne.

According to the same survey, cost was the biggest reason for choosing Prosecco, with 42% citing its cheaper price tag. Meanwhile, almost a third (32%) said they preferred the taste of Prosecco over Champagne.

Therefore, even if cost weren’t an issue, a third would opt for the fruiter and fresher Prosecco instead of the rich and aromatic Champagne.

Of those who intend to serve Champagne on their big day, 30% only plan to do so for the traditional toasts during the wedding speeches.

Last year, the average spend on catering a wedding was £4,680 - an increase of 20% on pre-pandemic spending. In tough economic times, it’s no surprise newlyweds are having to make decisions to reduce the overall cost of their big days, especially as the latest National Wedding Survey revealed that almost half (48%) of newlyweds in 2021 went over their wedding budget, and less than 1 in 10 managed to come in under budget.



 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Looking Ahead: Michael Saunders, C&C Group

Conservative Party members oppose wine t...

Red alert for hospitality as the cost of...

Amathus Drinks announces several new age...

Tim Atkin MW: Women score in wine, too

The World's 50 Best Bars announces 51-100

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Wet stones and other WSET befuddlements

The Comfort of Another Round

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Australian Vintage: Trade Marketing Executive - UK, Europe and North America

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95