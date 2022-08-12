Prosecco preferred to Champagne for UK wedding ceremonies

By James Bayley

The old adage goes, ‘spare no expense’ for your big wedding day. However, in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis, those tying the knot are seeking cheaper alternatives for their lavish ceremonies.

In a poll of 2,780 followers of wedding planners Hitched, it was revealed that two-thirds of Brits are planning to serve Prosecco on their big day, versus only 17% who intend to serve Champagne.

According to the same survey, cost was the biggest reason for choosing Prosecco, with 42% citing its cheaper price tag. Meanwhile, almost a third (32%) said they preferred the taste of Prosecco over Champagne.

Therefore, even if cost weren’t an issue, a third would opt for the fruiter and fresher Prosecco instead of the rich and aromatic Champagne.

Of those who intend to serve Champagne on their big day, 30% only plan to do so for the traditional toasts during the wedding speeches.

Last year, the average spend on catering a wedding was £4,680 - an increase of 20% on pre-pandemic spending. In tough economic times, it’s no surprise newlyweds are having to make decisions to reduce the overall cost of their big days, especially as the latest National Wedding Survey revealed that almost half (48%) of newlyweds in 2021 went over their wedding budget, and less than 1 in 10 managed to come in under budget.







