Amathus Drinks announces several new agencies ahead of Autumn tasting

By James Bayley
Published:  09 August, 2022

Importer, wholesaler and distributor Amathus Drinks will showcase six new agencies during its September portfolio tasting, to be held at the Central London Royal Society of Chemistry on Piccadilly.

The focus will be on small and medium-sized quality-focused producers, with an increased emphasis on organics and biodynamics, alongside a carefully selected range of low-intervention wines.

There will be a global selection to taste, with wines and spirits from South and Central America, USA, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and all the major wine-producing regions of Europe.

With over 850 direct import exclusive wines from around 160 producers worldwide, the Amathus wine range has grown substantially in the last four years.  As well as showing wines and spirits from across their portfolio, Amathus will use the event to launch several newly added wine agencies onto the market, alongside an exciting new luxury tequila brand. 

The new agencies being showcased for the first time include:  

Weingut Fusser – a highly rated small biodynamic winery in Germany’s Pfalz region

Bodegas Krontiras – One of Argentina’s leading biodynamic wineries, based in Mendoza

Domeniul Bogdan – Another biodynamic winery, this time from coastal Romania

Maison André Goichot - Maison André Goichot is a medium-sized Burgundy negociant founded in Meursault in 1947

Champagne A Bergère -  A sizeable grower based in Epernay, Champagne André Bergère own around 65 hectares of vineyards split between the Côte des Blancs, Vallée du Petit Morin and the Côte de Sezanne

Komos Tequila  - An exciting new player in the luxury Tequila category, Komos is the only tequila brand to have achieved a 100-point score from influential drinks reviewer The Tasting Panel

The event is for trade and the press. Guests can register via the Eventbrite link here or by contacting jeremy@amathusdrinks.com  

 

