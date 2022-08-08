Bordeaux Index records 37% revenue growth in H1 2022

By James Bayley

The global fine wine and spirits merchant, Bordeaux Index, generated £80m in revenue in the first half of 2022 – an increase of 37%.

The company’s online fine wine platform, LiveTrade, was responsible for the majority of the growth, registering sales 53% higher than in the same period last year.

According to Bordeaux Index, the growth was driven by rising interest in luxury brands. By value traded, champagne was up by 80% and Italian wines by 60%, respectively.

In addition, ‘hard assets’ such as wine and whisky have become more popular against the backdrop of inflation, with tech and crypto perceived as less-reliable for some investors.

For instance, The Financial Times Stock Exchange 100 Index (FTSE 100) was down -3%, and Bitcoin was down -60% in H1.

In contrast, fine wine market prices were up 10% in H1 2022, driven primarily by super-rare ‘blue-chip’ Burgundy (+26%, with some individual wines +50%).

Scotch whisky market prices were also up 12%, with Macallan, in particular, continuing strong momentum from 2021.

Gary Boom, founder and CEO of Bordeaux Index, said: “We are delighted to have recorded such strong growth in H1 2022, as we continue to execute on our key strategic focus areas: our LiveTrade online platform, which is transforming the way wine is bought and sold; collectors, for whom we believe we have a truly differentiated global offering in combining passion for the product and a deep understanding of the market; and investment, where interest in wine and whisky as asset classes has never been higher.

“This continues to be an exciting time in the wine and spirits markets, and we believe Bordeaux Index is very well placed to capitalise on the opportunities.”







