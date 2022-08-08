Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Bordeaux Index records 37% revenue growth in H1 2022

By James Bayley
Published:  08 August, 2022

The global fine wine and spirits merchant, Bordeaux Index, generated £80m in revenue in the first half of 2022 – an increase of 37%.

The company’s online fine wine platform, LiveTrade, was responsible for the majority of the growth, registering sales 53% higher than in the same period last year.

According to Bordeaux Index, the growth was driven by rising interest in luxury brands. By value traded, champagne was up by 80% and Italian wines by 60%, respectively. 

In addition, ‘hard assets’ such as wine and whisky have become more popular against the backdrop of inflation, with tech and crypto perceived as less-reliable for some investors. 

For instance, The Financial Times Stock Exchange 100 Index (FTSE 100) was down -3%, and Bitcoin was down -60% in H1.

In contrast, fine wine market prices were up 10% in H1 2022, driven primarily by super-rare ‘blue-chip’ Burgundy (+26%, with some individual wines +50%).

Scotch whisky market prices were also up 12%, with Macallan, in particular, continuing strong momentum from 2021.

Gary Boom, founder and CEO of Bordeaux Index, said: “We are delighted to have recorded such strong growth in H1 2022, as we continue to execute on our key strategic focus areas: our LiveTrade online platform, which is transforming the way wine is bought and sold; collectors, for whom we believe we have a truly differentiated global offering in combining passion for the product and a deep understanding of the market; and investment, where interest in wine and whisky as asset classes has never been higher. 

“This continues to be an exciting time in the wine and spirits markets, and we believe Bordeaux Index is very well placed to capitalise on the opportunities.”



 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Prosecco DOC announces trademark protect...

Looking ahead: Katy Keating, Lay & Wheeler

Looking ahead: Andrew Bewes, Hallgarten...

New director confirmed for Bureau du Cha...

Tim Atkin MW: Women score in wine, too

Looking Ahead: Michael Saunders, C&C Group

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Wet stones and other WSET befuddlements

The Comfort of Another Round

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Australian Vintage: Trade Marketing Executive - UK, Europe and North America

...

Alliance Wine: National Account Manager (Off trade)

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Category Insights Manager UK, Europe and North America

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95