Virgin Wines announce 51% sales increase for its vegan range

By Harpers Editorial
Published:  25 July, 2022

Sales of vegan wine have more than doubled for Virgin Wines in the last two years, rising by 51%.

The online retailer has an extensive collection of over 400 vegan wines from independent winemakers. Demand for its vegan wines has shot up, with a 51% rise in sales between 2019 and 2021.

Sophie Lord, Virgin Wines’ head of buying, commented: “It’s not surprising to see such a rise in vegan wine sales. Over the last decade, far more alternative wine fining methods have been found, allowing winemakers to move away from the traditional methods that are unsuitable for vegans.

“Demand for vegan, organic and biodynamic wines has grown as more consumers adopt eco-conscious and healthier lifestyles. It’s great to see that the desire for top-quality vegan-friendly wines is growing so strongly and we have every reason to believe that this will only continue to rise, creating a great opportunity for Virgin Wines to capitalise on this growing sector”.

Virgin Wines sold 1,149,869 bottles of vegan wine in 2019 compared to 1,735,730 bottles in 2021.

 

