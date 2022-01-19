Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Bordeaux Index announces record sales growth in 2021

By James Lawrence
Published:  19 January, 2022

Leading fine wine and spirits merchant Bordeaux Index posted a record sales value of $174m (£128m)in 2021, with turnover rising by almost 50% year on year.

The merchant attributed their success to buoyant global demand for luxury wine and spirit brands, especially among high net worth clients, in addition to new customer acquisitions and a sharp ramp up in use of the company’s online trading platform, LiveTrade. This has been of particular significance in driving company growth, a spokesperson reported.

According to BI, “increased activity in Asia and the US (where trade tariffs on many French wines were suspended in Q1) has been most noteworthy, but the company has also seen pronounced gains in the UK. New client signups led to the business’ client base increasing by around 30%, with many collectors or investors looking to benefit from the unique market access which the company offers.”

The strong growth in volumes on the LiveTrade online platform – the most active trading venue in the market for top Bordeaux, Champagne and Italian wines – came as the company prepares for the launch of a new, expanded version of the platform this year, when users from across the wine market will be able to trade the full spectrum of fine wines rather than the core set which LiveTrade has focused on to date.

Gary Boom, founder and CEO of Bordeaux Index, commented: “We are delighted to report record-breaking results and indeed such strong progress compared to 2020. While activity in the wine market – just as in other luxury assets and collectibles such as art – has no doubt been high, we believe our outsized growth is a clear vindication of our strategy to improve market access and transparency alongside providing best-in-class product expertise.”

He added: “Building on the tremendous growth last year, we have invested in new technology to improve our LiveTrade platform, which we firmly believe will continue to transform the way fine wine is bought and sold globally.”



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Agile Media: Harpers Reporter

...

Clementine Communications: PR Account Manager

...

Cube Communications: Junior Account Manager

...

Broadland Drinks: Regional Sales Manager Northern England & Scotland

...

Phipps Relations: Drinks Account Manager

...

Agile Media Ltd: Drinks Retailing Editorial and Events assistant

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95