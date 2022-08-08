The World's 50 Best Bars announces 51-100

Less than a week before the announcement of The World’s 50 Best Bars 2021, sponsored by Perrier, 50 Best has revealed the bars voted onto the extended 51-100 list.
The annual list is created by a voting panel comprising over 600 independent authorities in the world of bars, from renowned bartenders, educators and consultants to drinks writers and cocktail specialists.
The US leads the 51-100 list with seven bars. New-entry Double Chicken Please in New York is ranked highest at No.54, with the other two new entries, Thunderbolt in Los Angeles, placing at No.66 and Sweet Liberty, Miami at No.89.
However, the UK has the most in Europe, with five bars in London represented. Lyaness is at No.55, followed by Swift at No.57, along with three new entries: Satan’s Whiskers at No.73; A Bar with Shapes for a Name at No.77; and Side Hustle at No.80.
Mark Sansom, content editor for The World’s 50 Best Bars, said: “The extended 51-100 list of The World’s 50 Best Bars sees a record number of 28 new entries from 26 countries in 2021, which reflects how brilliant bar scenes are diversifying and expanding across the world.
“The bars announced today (8 August) have continued inspiring resilience to overcome the challenges they have faced in recent months. This extended list will shine a wider spotlight than ever before. As over half the list are new entries, we hope it will continue to be an inspiration to emerging bars around the world.”
The list is based on members of The World’s 50 Best Bars Academy’s bar experiences across a voting period between March 2020 to September 2021 inclusive. For this year, there was no requirement for The World's 50 Best Bars Academy to cast international votes. However, if members had been fortunate enough to travel internationally, they were encouraged to allow these experiences to inform their voting choices. They were asked to vote for seven bars in order of preference. Voting remained anonymous and secure, and the voting process and results are independently adjudicated by Deloitte.
Ranking Establishment City Country
51 Locale Firenze Florence Italy
52 Bar Trigona Kuala Lumpur Malaysia
53 Alquímico Cartagena Colombia
54 Double Chicken Please New York USA
55 Lyaness London UK
56 Byrdi Melbourne Australia
57 Swift London UK
58 Bulgari Bar Dubai Dubai UAE
59 Penicillin Hong Kong China
60 Employees Only New York USA
61 Kumiko Chicago USA
62 Tropic City Bangkok Thailand
63 Sago House Singapore Singapore
64 The Court Rome Italy
65 Tesouro by Firefly Goa India
66 Thunderbolt Los Angeles USA
67 Red Frog Lisbon Portugal
68 Dead End Paradise Beirut Lebanon
69 Danico Paris France
70 Hero Bar Nairobi Kenya
71 28 HongKong Street Singapore Singapore
72 Argo Hong Kong China
73 Satan's Whiskers London UK
74 Barro Negro Athens Greece
75 Cause Effect Cocktail Kitchen Cape Town South Africa
76 The Bellwood Tokyo Japan
77 A Bar with Shapes for a Name London UK
78 A Bar Called Gemma Stockholm Sweden
79 Himkok Oslo Norway
80 Side Hustle London UK
81 Barbary Coast Singapore Singapore
82 L'Antiquario Naples Italy
83 Buck & Breck Berlin Germany
84 1862 Dry Bar Madrid Spain
85 Cera & Bruno Vanzan Milan Italy
86 Art of Duplicity Cape Town South Africa
87 Tan Tan Noodle Bar São Paulo Brazil
88 Carnaval Lima Peru
89 Sweet Liberty Miami USA
90 BKK Social Club Bangkok Thailand
91 AHA Saloon Taipei Taiwan
92 The Cambridge Public House Paris France
93 Flying Dutchmen Cocktails Amsterdam Netherlands
94 Hope & Sesame Guangzhou China
95 Hoots' New Delhi India
96 Fréquence Paris France
97 Tales & Spirits Amsterdam Netherlands
98 Savas Bar Madrid Spain
99 Death & Co Los Angeles USA
100 Leyenda New York USA