The World's 50 Best Bars announces 51-100

By James Bayley

Less than a week before the announcement of The World’s 50 Best Bars 2021, sponsored by Perrier, 50 Best has revealed the bars voted onto the extended 51-100 list.

The annual list is created by a voting panel comprising over 600 independent authorities in the world of bars, from renowned bartenders, educators and consultants to drinks writers and cocktail specialists.

The US leads the 51-100 list with seven bars. New-entry Double Chicken Please in New York is ranked highest at No.54, with the other two new entries, Thunderbolt in Los Angeles, placing at No.66 and Sweet Liberty, Miami at No.89.

However, the UK has the most in Europe, with five bars in London represented. Lyaness is at No.55, followed by Swift at No.57, along with three new entries: Satan’s Whiskers at No.73; A Bar with Shapes for a Name at No.77; and Side Hustle at No.80.

Mark Sansom, content editor for The World’s 50 Best Bars, said: “The extended 51-100 list of The World’s 50 Best Bars sees a record number of 28 new entries from 26 countries in 2021, which reflects how brilliant bar scenes are diversifying and expanding across the world.

“The bars announced today (8 August) have continued inspiring resilience to overcome the challenges they have faced in recent months. This extended list will shine a wider spotlight than ever before. As over half the list are new entries, we hope it will continue to be an inspiration to emerging bars around the world.”

The list is based on members of The World’s 50 Best Bars Academy’s bar experiences across a voting period between March 2020 to September 2021 inclusive. For this year, there was no requirement for The World's 50 Best Bars Academy to cast international votes. However, if members had been fortunate enough to travel internationally, they were encouraged to allow these experiences to inform their voting choices. They were asked to vote for seven bars in order of preference. Voting remained anonymous and secure, and the voting process and results are independently adjudicated by Deloitte.

The announcement of the list and individual awards can be followed via the 50 Best social media channels, with the livestream beginning at 8.15pm GMT on Facebook and the 50 Best Bars TV YouTube Channel.

Ranking Establishment City Country

51 Locale Firenze Florence Italy

52 Bar Trigona Kuala Lumpur Malaysia

53 Alquímico Cartagena Colombia

54 Double Chicken Please New York USA

55 Lyaness London UK

56 Byrdi Melbourne Australia

57 Swift London UK

58 Bulgari Bar Dubai Dubai UAE

59 Penicillin Hong Kong China

60 Employees Only New York USA

61 Kumiko Chicago USA

62 Tropic City Bangkok Thailand

63 Sago House Singapore Singapore

64 The Court Rome Italy

65 Tesouro by Firefly Goa India

66 Thunderbolt Los Angeles USA

67 Red Frog Lisbon Portugal

68 Dead End Paradise Beirut Lebanon

69 Danico Paris France

70 Hero Bar Nairobi Kenya

71 28 HongKong Street Singapore Singapore

72 Argo Hong Kong China

73 Satan's Whiskers London UK

74 Barro Negro Athens Greece

75 Cause Effect Cocktail Kitchen Cape Town South Africa

76 The Bellwood Tokyo Japan

77 A Bar with Shapes for a Name London UK

78 A Bar Called Gemma Stockholm Sweden

79 Himkok Oslo Norway

80 Side Hustle London UK

81 Barbary Coast Singapore Singapore

82 L'Antiquario Naples Italy

83 Buck & Breck Berlin Germany

84 1862 Dry Bar Madrid Spain

85 Cera & Bruno Vanzan Milan Italy

86 Art of Duplicity Cape Town South Africa

87 Tan Tan Noodle Bar São Paulo Brazil

88 Carnaval Lima Peru

89 Sweet Liberty Miami USA

90 BKK Social Club Bangkok Thailand

91 AHA Saloon Taipei Taiwan

92 The Cambridge Public House Paris France

93 Flying Dutchmen Cocktails Amsterdam Netherlands

94 Hope & Sesame Guangzhou China

95 Hoots' New Delhi India

96 Fréquence Paris France

97 Tales & Spirits Amsterdam Netherlands

98 Savas Bar Madrid Spain

99 Death & Co Los Angeles USA



100 Leyenda New York USA





