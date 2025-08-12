Agave spirits’ winning streak continues

By Andrew Catchpole

Agave spirits remain something of a bright spot in an otherwise challenging environment for the wider spirits category, with tequila and mezcal continuing to excite an often younger cohort of drinkers, encouraging experimentation and driving excitement of discovery. And thirst for tequila and mezcal remains on the up, albeit with sales growing more slowly in these economically challenging times. But unlike the gin and rum booms, which appear to have run their course, agave drinks are still engaging, with premium and artisanal options increasingly vying with – and being launched by – the bigger established mass-market brands.