Brighton & Hove Pride to welcome Squealing Pig as official sponsor

By James Lawrence
Published:  03 August, 2022

Global wine brand Squealing Pig has been unveiled as the official wine sponsor of Brighton & Hove Pride this year.

Due to take place between 5-7 August, the pride event will celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2022. According to brand owner Treasury Wine Estates, “30 colleagues will be walking in the community Parade, bringing with them a 6-metre pride pig blimp.”

Throughout the 3-day festival, representatives from TWE will be offering attendees a selection of four wines from the Squealing Pig range, including an Italian Pinot Grigio Rosé, New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc, and Italian Primitivo. The wines will be served in 750ml branded carafes or by the glass; Squealing Pig will be the only wine label available in the Brighton & Hove Pride bars.

In addition, TWE has partnered with certain bars in the city to promote Squealing Pig, while brand signage will be prominent on and around the festival stage.

The multinational label will also be making an appearance at Leeds Pride on 7 August, having pledged to donate 25% of stock to Leeds Pride “to support them in the great work they do in the LGBTQIA+ community.”

Ben Blake, Head of Marketing EMEA at Treasury Wine Estates, commented: “It is a great privilege to support and celebrate with the LBTQIA+ community at these two iconic UK pride events. Since the UK launch of Squealing Pig, we have been dedicated to working with inspiring people and communities to advocate causes the team are truly passionate about.”

Both Brighton & Hove Pride and Leeds Pride are such important events, and we’re thrilled to be part of the festivities. I hope attendees have an excellent time and enjoy the great Squealing Pig wines on show.”

Squealing Pig arrived in the UK market in 2019. It has become a prominent face in the multiple sector, having launched a Pinot Grigio Rosé with Morrisons in June 2022.

