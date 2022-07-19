Results of SA Wine Awards announced

By Harpers Editorial

The inaugural SA Wine Awards London 2022 results have been announced, with fourteen Double Gold medals awarded to a range of outstanding wines and an additional 34 Gold medal winners.

Over 200 wines were entered, representing a broad range of producers and styles from all regions in South Africa.

Best Red Wine went to Kleine Zalze’s Vineyard Selection Cabernet Sauvignon 2020, Best White Wine was awarded to the Old Road Wine Co. Grand Mere Semillon 2020, and Best MCC was won by Journey’s End Brut Reserve MCC NV.

The Best Producer Award went to Journey’s End Vineyards with an accumulated total of three Double Gold’s and one each for their Gabb Family Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon 2020 and Mount Rozier Reserve Red Snapper Cinsault 2021. They also bagged three single gold medals, bringing their total to eight wins.

The wines were judged by a panel of top-flight judges comprised of Greg Sherwood MW, Siobhan Turner MW, Martin Moran MW, Aleesha Hansel, Audrey Annoh-Antwi and Eric Zwiebel MS.

Greg Sherwood MW commented on the entries: “I was surprised by the consistency of quality across all reds and whites. The Cabernet Sauvignon and Bordeaux Blend categories showed exceptional wines in several flights. South Africa’s reds and whites tread a wonderful line between approachability and classicism, age ability and value for money. They don’t overdo the fruit and always focus on minerality and terroir if possible, making them perfect food wines for more sophisticated UK consumers.

Echoing Sherwood’s feedback, Siobhan Turner MW added: “I was positively surprised by the Cabernet Sauvignons. There were some excellent examples in the tasting. At the higher end, SA is making some of the best wines in the world right now, and this shows.”

The SA Wine Awards London were created exclusively for South African wines to be assessed by a UK-based panel of top wine professionals. The awards aim to identify the best wines South Africa offers the UK market. The results will serve as a guideline to trade and consumers and help increase trade and consumer awareness about quality South African wines.

For a complete list of winners, go to https://sawineawards.co.uk/results-2022/



Double Gold Winners

Brookdale Single Vineyard, Chenin Blanc 2020

Flagstone Word of Mouth, Viognier 2020

Gabb Family Vineyards, Cabernet Sauvignon 2020

Hazendal Rousanne 2018

Hazendal Semillion Sauvignon Blanc 2018

Hazendal Syrah 2017

Journey’s End Family Reserve, Cabernet Sauvignon 2020

Journey’s End Sir Lowry, Cabernet Sauvignon 2020

Journey’s End The Griffin, Syrah 2016

Kleine Zalze Vineyard Selection, Cabernet Sauvignon 2020

KWV The Mentors, Chenin Blanc 2020

Mount Rozier Reserve Red Snapper, Cinsault 2021

Old Road Wine Co. Grand Mere Semillon 2020

Simonsig Merindol Syrah 2019

Best Red Wine - Kleine Zalze Vineyard Selection Cabernet Sauvignon 2020.

Best White Wine - Old Road Wine Co. Grand Mere Semillon 2020.

Best MCC - Journey’s End Brut MCC NV

Best Producer - Journey’s End Vineyards







