Confidence in own label on a high in wake of pandemic

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  04 July, 2022

Confidence across Europe in own label goods, including wines and spirits, is continuing to grow, according to the latest research by PLMA International Council.

The findings, based on a survey of 6,500 consumers split equally across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Sweden and the UK, sought to assess ‘Will Europeans ever shop the same?’, described “significant” and “lasting” change after the experience of the pandemic.

Taking in a wide variety of own brand products, including food and drinks, 40% responded that they were “very confident” in supermarket drinks products.

Overall, some 60% also considered own label products to be equal to major brands, with 20% looking on own label more favourably than major brands.

This represents 17% of the survey sample being more confident in the “quality, value and performance of own brands”.

Moreover, macro-shopping habits are continuing to change. Respondents reported that pre-pandemic, around 80% of their grocery shopping was conducted in a brick-and-mortar store, with that figure now standing at 74%.

The survey also noted that before the pandemic, grocery spend online was 22%, versus 28% today, with PLMA adding that 26% expect to shop online “more” or “much more” often for their groceries.

Gen Z and Millennials are the biggest drivers of growth in online spending, with one in three saying they expect to spend “more” or “much more” online over the next two years, compared to about one in five of Gen X and Boomers.

In addition, almost half in the survey claimed that ‘healthy’ was either “more” or “much more” important to them – including quality, origin and sustainability of the product, but also its packaging – and that they were prepared to pay more for such attributes.

   • Read more: Consumers' green concerns

A breakdown of drinks-related answers (below) also contrasted levels of confidence in own brand versus national brands.


What level of confidence do you have in your supermarket’s own brand for drinks?

Not confident in supermarket’s own brand 8.4%

Somewhat confident 45.2%

Very confident 39.7%

Not sure/No opinion 6.8%

What level of confidence do you have in national brands for drinks?

Not confident in national brands 5.1%

Somewhat confident 42.8%

Very confident 46.5%

Not sure/No opinion 5.6%

In general, how has your confidence in retailers’ own brands changed compared to before the pandemic?

Much more confidence 3.6%

More confidence 12.9%

The same 73.5%

Less confidence 8.8%

Much less confidence 1.1%

In general, how has your confidence in national brands changed compared to before the pandemic?

Much more confidence 2.7%

More confidence 9.7%

The same 77.5%

Less confidence 8.8%

Much less confidence 1.2%



