Freixenet Copestick bolsters its Argentine portfolio

By James Lawrence

Leading distributor Freixenet Copestick has welcomed a new agency into its portfolio: Bodega Navarro Correas.

According to the firm, Navarro Correas’ range of premium labels will be distributed across the Freixenet Copestick group of companies, including Jascots and Slurp.

The wines being made available to UK consumers for the first time include Colección Privada 2021, Reserva 2020 (a selection of the best parcels from a variety or terroir) and Juan de Dios 2014, which was crafted as a tribute to the winery’s founder Don Juan de Dios Correas.

The Navarro Correas family history dates back to 1798 – the year when Don Juan de Dios Correas planted his first vineyards at the foot of the Andes. In 1974, the family began crafting their first wines under the family name.

“Bodega Navarro Correas was one of the first wineries in Argentina to produce varietal wines, a focus which continues today,” said a representative from the brand.

Jon Clement, senior buyer at Freixenet Copestick, commented: “We are excited to be launching the wines of Bodega Navarro Correas in the UK for the very first time. Now under the expert guidance of winemaker Alejandra Riofrio, this producer is a rising star in the Grupo Peñaflor portfolio and continues to embrace the future, an imperative in order to thrive in dynamic markets.”

Maria Eugenia Guttmann, marketing manager, added: “At Navarro Correas winery, our vision, passion and creativity are directed at driving forward the legacy established more than 200 years ago by Don Juan de Dios Correas, relentlessly pursuing the excellence that characterises us in each one of our creations.”

Bodega Navarro Correas is owned by Grupo Peñaflor.









