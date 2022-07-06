Subscriber login Close [x]
Spier Wine Farm joins the Freixenet Copestick Portfolio

By James Bayley
Published:  06 July, 2022

One of South Africa’s oldest and most awarded wineries, Spier Wine Farm, is joining the Freixenet Copestick growing portfolio from July 2022. One of the biggest South African brands to join them, their highly-acclaimed wines will be distributed across the Freixenet Copestick group of companies, including through Jascots and Slurp. 

Frans Smit, MD of Spier Wine Farm said: “Spier’s strategic partnership with Freixenet Copestick brings the opportunity to grow our footprint through their extensive network, including specialist on-trade supplier Jascots and DTC e-com merchant Slurp.

“As the main South African group supplier in the Freixenet Copestick portfolio, Spier offers old world wine styles with new world innovation. Our common goal - delivering outstanding quality products in a sustainable manner - makes this partnership the perfect fit for us.” 

Freixenet Copestick is the leading sparkling wine importer and distributor in the UK and Ireland and the fifth largest UK branded manufacturer.

The business recently acquired English winery Bolney Wine Estate to add to its portfolio, including Jascots Wine Merchants and online wine retailer Slurp. Its strong branded performance and broad portfolio makes Freixenet Copestick one of the most diverse and vertically integrated wine companies in the UK.

Head of operations at Freixenet Copestick, Rob Hilton, added: “We are delighted to enter into this new partnership with Spier Wine Farm. The South African wine industry has gone through a tough time of late. However, recognition of the quality of wines being produced continues to grow on the world stage, exemplified by established producers like Spier.

“Not only are they producing exceptional wines at all quality levels, but their core values of being good to the land and the people resonate strongly with Freixenet Copestick’s values. We look forward to bringing their wines to a wider audience in the UK.”



