New signatories add to Harpers Sustainability Charter momentum

By Harpers Editorial team

Barrique Fine Wines, Broadland Drinks and Spirits of Virtue have become the latest signatories to Harpers Sustainability Charter.

Launched in February this year, the Charter is aimed at UK-based drinks-related trades and sectors, championing those that are demonstrably advancing sustainable best practices across their businesses, thus helping advance the wider trade in meeting globally pressing sustainability goals.

As such, it forms part of a broader sustainability campaign, seeking to help galvanise action in the UK drinks trade while providing a platform to share progress and best practice on behalf of those involved.

With their accomplishments to date and future goals now live on our dedicated Sustainability Charter website, Barrique Fine Wines, Broadland Drinks and Spirit of Virtue have all now made a public declaration of the sustainability pathways that the respective companies are following.

Too numerous to list here, the actions of these new signatories are further testimony to the urgent steps now being taken by many across the drinks sector to help tackle climate change, waste, water usage and staffing/social aspects of sustainability.

Broadland Drinks, for example, plans to replace its remaining fossil fuel usage (water boilers) with renewable energy by 2025.

Barrique Fine Wines is also in the process of calculating its Scope 1 and 2 emissions, whilst collating information on the sustainability of its producers for its website and pushing alternative lower impact packaging such as cans.

Similarly, among many goals, including a carefully monitored carbon reduction plan, zero alcohol spirits producer Spirits of Virtue’s NPD target is for the entire portfolio to be in 100% recyclable packaging by 2025.

More information on Harpers Sustainability Charter and how to sign up for this initiative can be found here.







