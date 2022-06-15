Lina Stores

By Harpers Editorial

13-15 Marylebone Lane, London W1U 2AD

linastores.co.uk

The popular delicatessen chain Lina Stores will soon open its fifth London eatery in Marylebone on 20 June. The new location will continue the legacy of Lina Stores, which has been serving Londoners with the best Italian ingredients and products since 1944 and will feature an all-day dining restaurant, delicatessen and bar.

Devised by head chef Masha Rener, the menu will include signature antipasti, the finest delicatessen ingredients, and much-loved Lina Stores signature dishes.

On the lower-ground floor, the restaurant continues, offering a more intimate setting where cocktails, aperitivi and amari will be served from the feature art-déco bar topped with striking ox-blood marble.







