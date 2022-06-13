The Alliance des Crus Bourgeois du Médoc unveils commitments for next classification

By James Bayley

Two years after the publication of its last classification, the Alliance des Crus Bourgeois du Médoc unveils its road map and commits its members to a sustainable development approach based on environmental, social and economic factors.

Franck Bijon, president of the Crus Bourgeois, and the Alliance will implement several commitments within the Cru Bourgeois family for the next classification in 2025.

“It is essential for our family to include the environmental dimension in our classification. We are aware of consumer demand and also the desire of our members for more sustainable winegrowing,” said Bijon.

With 250 classified properties throughout the Médoc, the Crus Bourgeois family brings together a range of vineyards of diverse characters and sizes. As a result, the Alliance will propose projects that mutually benefit all vineyards, such as the lending of tools or winegrowing equipment, regular training sessions and webinars, to improve technical and marketing skills.

"One of the riches of the Crus Bourgeois is our diversity. In the future, we aim to rely more on this collective strength to cope with production difficulties and anticipate problems. Together we will go further.” added Bijon.

Furthermore, the authentication sticker, attached to all bottles of Crus Bourgeois, will offer new content through the QR code with videos, augmented reality to project oneself into the Médoc vineyards and an online space for tasting notes. New packaging is also being considered for the 2030 classification.

“Our goal is to offer our consumers a new experience – we make wine, but it is the history of our classification, the characteristics of our terroir, and the passion of our members that we want to communicate to consumers,” said Bijon.

The Crus Bourgeois winegrowers will also be mobilised in joint projects to be determined by local organisations such as the Parc Naturel Régional du Médoc and other regional associations. This commitment will be formalised with an annual publication of ideas to be put into practice by winegrowers relating to the environment, biodiversity, and generally contributing to the region’s preservation.







