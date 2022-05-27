NabLab: Europe’s first no & low alcohol trade fair announced for 2023

By James Bayley

Drinks platform NabLab has recently announced that it will host the first major European trade event dedicated to no and low alcohol beverages.

The two-day event promoting healthy living and the mindful consumption of alcohol will take place on 3 and 4 April 2023 at the Taets Art and Event Park in Amsterdam.

NabLab 2023 will showcase a wide range of product innovations and launches from around the world, with exhibitors at the fair including start-ups and scale-ups as well as global players such as Heineken, Diageo and Lyre's.

In addition to the presentation of hundreds of no and low beverages, there will also be a full program of talks from top international speakers. The event will also host the finals of several international competitions, including the NabLab Challenge powered by Brussels Beer Challenge and the first edition of the Mindful Mixologist.

Following NabLab's first event in April next year, the platform plans to continue raising awareness of the increasing need for a healthier lifestyle and responsible enjoyment of alcohol.





