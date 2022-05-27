Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

NabLab: Europe’s first no & low alcohol trade fair announced for 2023

By James Bayley
Published:  27 May, 2022

Drinks platform NabLab has recently announced that it will host the first major European trade event dedicated to no and low alcohol beverages.

The two-day event promoting healthy living and the mindful consumption of alcohol will take place on 3 and 4 April 2023 at the Taets Art and Event Park in Amsterdam.

NabLab 2023 will showcase a wide range of product innovations and launches from around the world, with exhibitors at the fair including start-ups and scale-ups as well as global players such as Heineken, Diageo and Lyre's.

In addition to the presentation of hundreds of no and low beverages, there will also be a full program of talks from top international speakers. The event will also host the finals of several international competitions, including the NabLab Challenge powered by Brussels Beer Challenge and the first edition of the Mindful Mixologist.

Following NabLab's first event in April next year, the platform plans to continue raising awareness of the increasing need for a healthier lifestyle and responsible enjoyment of alcohol. 



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Co-founder of sommelier-backed canned wi...

Miles Beale speaks out against the gover...

Nusrat Ghani MP announced as new co-chai...

Greek wines edge towards greater represe...

Italian market report highlights country...

Winners announced for Wines from Spain A...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Wet stones and other WSET befuddlements

The Comfort of Another Round

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Liberty Wines: Director of Operations

...

Daniel Lambert Wines: National Sales Account Manager

...

Theatre of Wine: Branch Manager - Tufnell Park

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95